5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Ready to Rally

No news is good news for Wall Street and Dow stocks in particular on Monday, with a lack of trade headlines giving traders a rest ahead of policy meetings from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this week.

Also, there is a big self-imposed trade deadline this weekend, so some type of positive progress is widely expected heading into the Christmas break — even if its a small “Phase 1” trade deal — to avoid the next round of U.S. tariffs going into effect.

A number of Dow Jones Industrial Average components are perking up in this environment, apparently pricing in a positive resolution to the trade standoff. Here are five worth a look:

Apple (AAPL)

With its new AirPods Pro one of the hottest Christmas gifts this season, and with steady demand for its refreshed iPhone and iPad lineups, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is sitting pretty on the hardware front as the holiday shopping season rolls on. Shares are consolidating their recent push to new record highs, rising above the $270-a-share level for the first time on Friday. Citigroup analysts recently raised their price target to $300.

AAPL will next repot results on Jan. 28, with analysts looking for earnings of $4.38 per share on revenues of $86.2 billion.

McDonalds (MCD)

Shares of McDonalds (NYSE: MCD ) are finally stabilizing after the chaotic loss of its former CEO on allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a colleague. The stock price is starting to emerge out of a three-month consolidation range and looks set for a rally up and over its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Telsey Advisory Group notes that the company’s test kitchen is putting the finishing touches on a new Crispy Chicken sandwich to take the fight to Chick-fil-A.

The company will next report results on Jan. 29 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.96 per share on revenues of $5.3 billion.

American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP ) shares look ready to exit a four-month downtrend pattern after finding support multiple times near its 200-day moving average. Watch for a return to the prior highs set in July, which would be worth a gain of nearly 7% from here. Card spending and membership growth has been strong, including a renewal of a co-branded card deal with Delta (NYSE: DAL ).

The company will next report results on Jan. 16 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.02 per share on revenues of $11.4 billion.

Boeing (BA)

Boeing (NYSE: BA ) shares have drifted down to the bottom of its long sideways trading pattern, setting up a rally back to the upper end near $390 that would be worth a gain of more than 10% from here as the company races to get the 737 MAX back in the air. This sideways pattern has persisted since early 2018 following an epic 4x rally from the lows seen in early 2016.

The company will next report results on Jan. 29 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.19 per share on revenues of $21.6 billion.

3M (MMM)

3M (NYSE: MMM ) shares look ready to emerge from a nine-month downtrend pattern with a move above its 200-day average after spending the last three months holding above its 50-day average.

The company will next report results on Jan. 28 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.10 per share on revenues of $8.1 billion. Prior quarter results have been weighed down by economic headwinds in China. A Phase 1 trade deal could result in a big bid in all China and industrial-related stocks, including 3M.