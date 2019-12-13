HMC News: Honda Self-Driving Car to Debut Next Summer

A Honda (NYSE: HMC ) self-driving car is going to show up on roads next summer, but not in the U.S.

Hona will be releasing its self-driving car, the Legend, in Japan. The vehicle features Level-3 autonomous driving capabilities. This means that the driver will be able to take their eyes off the road and do other tasks while the car drives.

It’s important to note that the Honda Legend won’t be able to completely handle driving. That’s something only a Level-5 self-driving car is capable of. The vehicle will alert the driver when they need to take back control of the vehicle, reports Nikkei.

While the Honda Legend may sound like a dream, it also comes with a lofty price tag. Anyone hoping to pick up the self-driving car next year will end up dropping around $91,000 on it. It’s unclear if the car will make its way to the U.S. in any form.

While Japan will allow Level-3 autonomous vehicles, there are still other countries that aren’t fully on board with the change. America is one of them where it only allows Level-2 self-driving vehicles. The decision to allow states to make their own laws surrounding autonomous vehicles also complicates matters further.

Honda is far from the only company with plans for a self-driving car. Many others, including Ford (NYSE: F ) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ), are also working on autonomous systems for their vehicles.

HMC stock was up 1% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.