Apple Stock Won’t Stay This Hot, but It’s Not Going to Cool All the Way

We’re just a few a days into 2020, but by now, it’s safe to say investors have heard plenty about the jaw-dropping performance of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) last year. Simply put, the Apple stock wasn’t merely the best-performing member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average , it gained around 65%, an astonishing one-year return for a company of this size.

Source: Shutterstock

As of Friday, Jan. 3, Apple has a market value of $1.33 trillion, making it the largest American company by that metric. Assuming the stock gains 60% this year and I’m not saying it will, Apple would have a market capitalization of roughly $2.1 trillion.

In other words, to avoid disappointment, investors may not want to bank on a repeat of 2019 in 2020 for Apple shares. That doesn’t mean the stock is destined for the doghouse. Actually, the opposite is true .

History shows investors that when sentiment becomes too lopsided, one way or the other, in a particular stock, calls emerge that the trade is crowded. With Apple headlines seemingly being consistently bullish, it might be easy to call the stock a crowded trade. In reality, there 45 sell-side analysts covering the stock, 14 of which have “neutral” ratings on the stock and six of which are bearish .

Even Apple is a crowded play, and it very well might be, the company has the ingredients to deliver more upside for investors this year.

Fairly Priced Growth

A predictable result of Apple’s stellar 2019 is that it elevated valuations on the stock. At the end of 2019, Apple stock traded at 24.7x earnings. Interestingly, it was recently removed from the S&P 500 Value Index, but it’s the largest component in the S&P 500 Growth Index .

Apple trades at 22.47x this year’s expected earnings. By that metric, the stock, which some are calling overvalued, is less expensive than rivals Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and fellow Dow component Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ), just to name a pair.

Still, Apple offers growth at a fair price due to the potential of the streaming business and the already-realized success of AirPods. AirPods sure don’t look like it, but they cost almost $250 for a pair and even at that high price point, some analysts expect Apple will sell 85 million of the listening devices this year. Chalk that up as another success from the Apple design team, which is a story unto itself.

“When a design team works on a new product they are then cut off from the rest of the Apple business,” according to the Interaction Design Foundation . “They may even implement physical controls to prevent the team from interacting with other Apple employees during the day. Apple’s process is complex, expensive and demanding.”

AirPods represent just one product in a sprawling lineup, but the success of the product at its aforementioned price point underscores Apple’s ability to captivate and keep aspirational and high-end consumers. Those could be among the reasons some analysts are bullish on the stock.

“Given the improved near-term outlook (especially with tariffs seemingly in the rear-view mirror) and our continued belief in a multi-year upgrade cycle as we approach 5G, we raise our target multiple to 20x (from 18x) our calendar year 2021 EPS estimate, more in line with Apple’s high-tech peer group,” said RBC analyst Robert Mueller in a recent note to clients . “We believe this multiple better reflects Apple’s core business, which should benefit from an increasingly satisfied installed base.”

Mueller lifted his forecast on Apple stock to $330 from $295.

Bottom Line on Apple Stock

In financial markets, there are no such things as “guarantees” and “sure things,” but there are some near certainties with Apple, including a decent competitive moat, strong management, ability to generate massive amounts of free cash and customer loyalty.

Couple customer devotion with Apple’s excellence in execution in hardware and software and the stock is poised to thrive in 2020, particularly as 2020 moves along and the 5G upgrade cycle takes hold. Investors may not wring another 65% out of Apple this year, but outcomes should still be favorable.

As of this writing, Todd Shriber did not own any of the aforementioned securities.