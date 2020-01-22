A Huge Year for Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Off to a Wild Start

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ) stock is not for the risk-averse investor. The stock has dropped over 69% in the last 12 months. The “glass is half full” crowd would point out that Aurora stock is up about 8% in 2020, but it’s been anything but a smooth ride. After closing the first trading day of the year at $2.02 per share, the stock dropped nearly 20% during the first week.

Some of the problems bedeviling Aurora stock are out of its control and impact all the major cannabis providers. Like when, and if, more retail stores will open up throughout Canada — particularly in Ontario.

However, the company has had more than its share of self-inflicted wounds in the past few months. One such wound was the company’s numerous acquisitions. At first, the strategy seemed to make sense. Becoming one of the largest growers, and therefore suppliers, would have put Aurora in a great position.

However, when the supply glut hit, it was a company like Aurora that was largely left holding the bag. Still, Aurora stock has erased its initial losses and is up for the year. The question for investors, however, is: has anything changed?

Cannabis 2.0 Is Providing a Reason for Optimism

The answer is a definite maybe. OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI ) saw its stock rise after the company posted better-than-expected revenue figures. An underlying factor for the positive revenue figures was initial evidence that the long-awaited Cannabis 2.0 was meeting, and perhaps exceeding, expectations.

Cannabis 2.0 is bringing what are referred to as derivative cannabis products into the market. This includes edibles, potentially beverages and vapes. The long-standing belief is that, while some potential customers may have no desire to smoke marijuana and therefore stay away from the dry-flower product, they will be attracted to cannabis in other forms.

On the other hand, this may be a question of having a bar set so low that it would be impossible to not clear it. Overall though, the issue facing Aurora along with other cannabis companies is that there needs to be several months of sustained — if not increasing — revenue to say for sure the supply bottleneck is really broken.

Also, a temporary vaping ban in Alberta will affect companies like Aurora and Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) more than others. These companies have staked a lot of their success, at least initially, on the vaping market.

Aurora’s Path to Profit Remains Elusive

One problem facing Aurora stock is that the company is not yet profitable. And because it is still working through a large amount of debt, its path to profitability looks elusive. However, analysts have recently been taking a closer look at Aurora stock and are starting to like what they see.

In particular, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic is looking at three specific reasons why Aurora may be turning the corner. First, the company could be searching for a new CEO. This is usually a cause for concern, and explains in part the stock’s recent drop. However, this may be just what the doctor ordered for Aurora Cannabis. If the company can bring in a CEO that can offer investors a sound growth strategy along with financial discipline, it could help take the risk premium off the stock.

And it appears the company is already taking measures to achieve that financial discipline. It appears that Aurora is prepared to write down the value of certain “non-core” assets. If true, that would be one step the company is taking to help its balance sheet.

And while analysts’ price targets are all over the map, Cantor’s comes in at $3.85, which is more than a 91% increase from the stock’s current level.

Is Aurora Stock a Buy Right Now?

Aurora Cannabis will issue their next earnings report at the beginning of February. If there’s anything you can take away from OrganiGram’s earnings report, it’s that you may see a pop in revenue from Aurora. That would be a welcome sign for the beleaguered company.

However, its ability to become profitable is where this ballgame will be won or lost. And in that regard, Aurora still has some proving to do. Who will the new CEO be? What will their plan be for the company?

So is it a buy? I think it’s a hold. You can wait it out. Right now, it’s trading at a penny-stock level. Yes, it’s an attractive idea to get in on “the next big thing,” but Aurora has a lot of proving to do. And there appear to be some other cannabis companies that may represent a less-risky option.

