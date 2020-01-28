Simply put, a stock split is when a company either increases or decreases the number of shares outstanding. To see how this works, let’s take a look at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). On Mar. 13, 1986, the company came public at $21 per share and the price ended the day at $31.25. The 30-year-old Bill Gates, who had a 45% equity stake, was worth about $350 million.

Source: iQoncept/ShutterStock.com

It would be on Sep. 21, 1987, that Microsoft initiated a two-for-one stock split. That is, for all stockholders, they would get an additional share for each one owned. Now keep in mind that this would not be the end of the splits.

For the next 30 years, there would be nine, according to StockSplitHistory.com. So, if you initially owned 1,000 shares of MSFT and held on to them, you would have a total of 288,000 today. This would put the value of the holding at an astounding $47.8 million! Not bad for a $31,000 investment.

Now there is another type of split – that is, the reverse split. Yes, this is when the company takes away shares from all holders. A recent example of this is ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY), an enterprise staffing company that is focused on the Gig economy. In mid-December, the company announced a 1-for-40 reverse split. The result: if you had owned 1,000 shares, you would now have only 25.

Okay, then, regardless of what type a split a company has, there will always be an adjustment to the stock price. Thus, if MSFT is trading at $100 and there is a two-for-one split, then the stock price will drop to $50. This is because there will be twice as many shares on the market and there has been no fundamental change in the business.

On the other hand, if there is a reverse split, the stock price will increase. Again, taking the MSFT example, a one-for-two reverse split will mean that the stock price will increase to $200.

So why do companies have splits? Well, there are actually some very good reasons. Let’s take a look.

Regular Stock Split

One of the reasons why a company will split its stock is to make it more affordable for individual investors. After all, if Microsoft did not spit its stock multiple times, the price would be $47,000 a share. This would make it pretty tough for many people to purchase it.

But another reason for a stock split is that it can help with liquidity. That is, there is often smaller differences in the bid-ask levels of the transactions.

Note that some CEOs are resistant to stock splits, such as Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A) Warren Buffett. The current stock price is a hefty $344,414. Although, he did create a new class of shares, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B), which trade at $229.

Reverse Stock Split

Sometimes a company will use a stock split to squeeze out smaller shareholders. “Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) is in the process of doing this,” said James J. Angel, who is an associate professor at Georgetown University, in an email interview with InvestorPlace.com. “They are planning a reverse split that will cash out the oddlots followed by a forward split back to the old share price. This will allow them to fall below the SEC’s 300 shareholder of record limit, after which they will voluntarily ‘go dark’ and delist. It’s a cheesy way of going private without a proper tender offer.”

But when it comes to reverse stock splits, it is usually when a company has been struggling. Let’s face it: this is why the shares are at penny stock levels. When this happens, it can be tough to get investor interest, especially from institutions. Consider that they may have minimum price requirements (say $5 or higher) when it comes to their portfolios.

Brokerage firms may also have restrictions. For example, the shares might not be allowed for margin accounts.

And finally, a stock exchange may delist the shares. “This is a huge blow to the management,” said Thomas Gilbert, who is an associate professor of Finance at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington, in an email interview with InvestorPlace. “So even though the total firm value is still really low, they reverse split to save face in front of the investors, at least temporarily.”

But in the end, this will probably not be enough. “Research has shown that three-day announcement returns around reverse stock splits are negative and medium-term and long-term post-announcement returns are negative,” said Gilbert. “This is not surprising given that the firm is doing poorly already and that is the reason for the reverse split, given exchange listing requirements.”

Tom Taulli is the author of the book, Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction. Follow him on Twitter at @ttaulli. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.