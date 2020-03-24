Coronavirus 2020: List of Grocery Stores With Senior Hours

Coronavirus 2020 is changing how people shop as grocery stores starting introducing senior hours for shoppers. The idea here is that these allotted times allow elderly individuals to go out and do their shopping while reducing the risk of encountering individuals infected with the coronavirus from China.

The following is a list of grocery stores with senior hours during the coronavirus 2020 outbreak.

These are far from the only retailers that are offering senior shopping hours during the coronavirus 2020 spread. However, they are most of the major ones. USA Today has a list including other retailers that are offering special hours for elderly shoppers.

It’s also worth mentioning that local shops may adjust hours for the elderly in light of the virus. Visiting smaller shops may be a good idea to avoid crowds at the major locations.

