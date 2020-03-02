Don’t Buy the Dip: Alibaba Stock Could Go Lower

Is Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) stock a great “buy on the dip” opportunity? The coronavirus from China may have put the brakes on Alibaba stock hitting new highs. But with shares stabilizing around the $200 price level, now may be the opportunity to sell. Not that Alibaba faces long-term headwinds. Far from it. China’s answer to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) still has a bright future.

Source: zhu difeng / Shutterstock.com

However, strong fundamentals may not shield Alibaba stock from additional downside. While shares trade at a lower forward multiple than Amazon, valuation could contract further in the short-term. And that’s assuming sales growth doesn’t take a hit.

With this in mind, what’s the play? Sell today, and consider reentry at a more attractive price point.

Let’s dive in and see why this is the case for Alibaba stock.

Why Alibaba Stock Could Head Lower

Turning bearish on Alibaba stock, I’m going against the tide of most analysis, including my own. Late last month, I discussed the multiple growth catalysts that could send shares higher. Firstly, the ample runway for the company to continue dominating Chinese e-commerce. Secondly, Alibaba’s fast-growing Cloud business.

Recent results attest to these strong fundamentals. Earlier this month, Alibaba released positive quarterly results for the December quarter. Year-over-year, sales grew 38% overall. For Alibaba’s cloud computing unit, growth was even greater. Cloud revenues shot up 62%.

Yet, results could be different for the March quarter. In the recent conference call, Alibaba management hinted as future headwinds. CEO Daniel Zhang called coronavirus a “black swan event” that could impact future earnings. CFO Maggie Wu said while strong demand remains, office and factory closures continue to hamper the economy.

With limited information, it’s hard to tell how this plays into Q1 2020 earnings. It seems logical sales growth will take a hit. On the other hand, China’s hampered economy could rebound once the virus subsides. As InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango discussed Feb. 26, Chinese consumers cooped up at home may make up for lost time once lockdowns end. This could mean Alibaba stays on the growth train with shares regaining their losses and making new highs.

However, I find this to be a rosy interpretation. Odds are that China’s economic growth continues to slow down. Bank of America analysts project China’s GDP growth to be 5.2% for 2020, down from 5.9% growth in 2019.

Alibaba may show year-over-year growth when it posts results for the current quarter. Yet if growth falls below projections, Alibaba stock could fall further as investors realize the economic impact of the outbreak.

Fair Valuation, But Could Contract

Alibaba stock is fairly priced, considering Amazon’s forward multiple. At current prices, Alibaba shares trade for a 23.5 times estimated FY2021 (ending March 2021) earnings. By comparison, Amazon sells for 65.7 times its projected calendar year 2020 earnings.

This may not mean Alibaba stock is “cheap” compared to its American counterpart. Alibaba shares have previously traded at P/E ratios of 20 and below. Let’s assume Alibaba faces zero growth headwinds from coronavirus. With projected earnings-per-share of $8.72 in FY21, a 20x forward multiple implies a $174.40/share valuation.

Again, that’s assuming zero earnings growth impact. What if earnings grow less than 22% this year as projections imply? If growth cools thanks to coronavirus-fueled slowdown, shares could hit $150/share again. Or lower.

And what’s to say U.S.-China trade tensions don’t flare up again? As a Washington Post analysis recently discussed, coronavirus could already be worsening U.S.-China relations. All bets are off whether last year’s trade relation gains get washed away.

Much of the recent rise of Alibaba stock was aided by the runaway bull market. Yes, reduced U.S.-China trade tensions have helped move the needle. But the “another day, another record high” mentality did its part in sending shares from around $170/share in October to as high as $231.14/share before the outbreak first made headlines.

With markets in turmoil, this booster is gone. Add in the risk of U.S.-China trade relations taking two steps back, and Alibaba stock could easily fall to prior levels.

Sell Alibaba Stock Now Before Headwinds Are Priced Into Shares

In short, now’s the time to sell Alibaba stock. Shares had a tremendous run before the coronavirus outbreak. And even with the crisis, shares have held up. Yet, this should not be seen as an invitation to “buy the dip.” In other words, take advantage of the stabilized stock price, and sell, sell, sell.

Valuation may look reasonable compared to Amazon. But considering past P/E ratios, shares could fall back below $170/share. Add in the risk of affected growth, top it off with U.S.-China trade tensions flaring up again, and Alibaba stock could wind up back to where it was in the middle of 2019.

At lower price levels, it may be a buy. But for now, bail out of Alibaba stock.

Thomas Niel, contributor to InvestorPlace, has been writing single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.