With the world economy essentially held hostage by the novel coronavirus, the incentive for developing a treatment has likely never been more lucrative or critical. Therefore, it was no surprise that Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD ), one of the top organizations in the pharmaceutical sector, threw its name into the ring. Since the epidemic devolved into a pandemic, GILD stock generally found its way higher. However, some less-than-desirable news pegged shares down a notch late last week.

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

According to a damaging expose by the Financial Times, a Chinese trial of Gilead’s coronavirus drug prospect remdesivir “did not improve patients’ condition or reduce the pathogen’s presence in the bloodstream.” Further, FT’s Donato Paolo Mancini and Hannah Kuchler wrote that, “Researchers studied 237 patients, giving the drug to 158 and comparing their progress with the remaining 79. The drug also showed significant side effects in some, which meant 18 patients were taken off it.”

Accidentally, the World Health Organization released this information, which came from a draft document. When the WHO realized the mistake, they quickly took it down from their website. However, the damage to GILD stock was done, with shares taking a sizable dip on April 23.

Unsurprisingly, Gilead’s management team were not happy with the inadvertent slip-up. Prior to this disclosure, GILD stock was moving higher on the potential of remdesivir. As the New York Times detailed, President Donald Trump basically gave free marketing for the drug, repeatedly referring to it and other drugs as “potential gamechangers.”

Naturally, questions have risen from investors regarding the viability of remdesivir. Thus, it wasn’t too much of a shock that GILD stock printed red ink. But should you follow their lead?

GILD Stock Is Still in the Game

First and foremost, we still don’t know much about the coronavirus. Clearly, even our health authorities have shifted their guidelines toward mitigation, most notably regarding facemasks. At first, the government didn’t recommend wearing masks. However, evidence of asymptomatic spread changed that narrative.

And while infection rates in the U.S. appear to have passed its peak, we’re still reeling from this crisis. Therefore, the search for a treatment to Covid-19, not just a vaccine, is still pressing and ongoing. With Gilead’s tremendous acumen and incredible scale, you don’t want to dismiss GILD stock on an initial, inconclusive study.

Frankly, that’s exactly what this is, inconclusive. When FT published their report, Gilead quickly responded, stating that the WHO document contained “inappropriate characterizations of the study.” Mainly, because the study was halted early, management stated that the data didn’t “enable statistically meaningful conclusions.”

Beyond that, the draft document release was premature as well. This prevented other experts from independently analyzing the information, though again, their analysis would likely be flawed as well due to the study being cut short.

For those investors who are concerned about GILD stock, they should instead focus on the longer term. Gilead is running its own clinical trials on severe Covid-19 patients. Furthermore, many other research institutions are running their own remdesivir tests, including those that incorporate randomized controlled trials, which is the highest standard in medical studies.

Ultimately, then, the FT report will likely not represent the end-all, be-all for GILD stock and its coronavirus catalyst.

It’s also important to point out that Gilead isn’t dismissing the FT write-up from a purely biased perspective. Earlier, when a seemingly favorable New England Journal of Medicine study on remdesivir was released, Gilead also determined that study to be inconclusive.

Look at the Bigger Picture

Before you get cynical on GILD stock, I think it’s important to acknowledge that shares partially pared losses on the following Friday session. In this environment, no shortage of excuses exist for selling a position. That many investors continued to buy is an encouraging sign that the smart money recognizes that the article wasn’t a fatal hit.

Further, big pharmaceuticals and big government are working together to streamline and bring to scale Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. For example, pharma heavyweight Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) is going the vaccine route, stating that it will ramp scale to an unprecedented level.

In my opinion, Gilead has a more feasible path to success with a treatment option as opposed to a vaccine. For the latter to be effective in an ongoing pandemic, a pharmaceutical must develop the vaccine and administer it to those who haven’t been infected yet. Such a massive undertaking would stretch even industry giants like Johnson & Johnson.

Of course, that doesn’t guarantee that Gilead has the inside edge. But with encouraging data from multiple reports – not just one flawed example – I’m willing to give GILD stock a chance.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.