The Goldman Sachs Downgrade Should Make You Wary of Apple Stock

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has largely continued to conduct business as usual during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Apple stock has dipped for 2020, but it’s rebounded 23% since the March market sell-off.

Source: dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Apple Stores are shuttered and live events have been replaced by press releases, but the company has continued to release new products. That includes a new low-cost iPhone SE, due to go on sale on Friday.

However, if Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) investment bank is correct, now is the time to dump those AAPL shares, with predictions the coronavirus will pack a lasting wallop when it comes to the company’s iPhone sales.

Goldman Sachs and Apple Stock

Goldman Sachs released a note to investors on April 17 (via Apple Insider) that warned of the ongoing coronavirus impact on Apple. There are concerns international travel restrictions will prevent Apple engineers from traveling to China to finalize iPhone 12 production, resulting in a delayed launch of the company’s first 5G iPhone.

In addition, Goldman Sachs sees weak consumer spending during an economic downturn eating into Apple’s Services revenue, and cutting into iPhone demand. The investment bank is modeling iPhone demand declining 24% for the first half of 2020, and 36% in the third quarter.

As a result of its analysis, Goldman Saks has lowered its rating on AAPL from neutral to sell. Its 12-month price target for AAPL stock has been slashed from $250 to $233.

This isn’t the only case of analysts being spooked by Apple’s exposure to the coronavirus this year. This is actually the third time Goldman Sachs has issued an Apple downgrade since February. At the end of March, Wedbush Securities cut its 12-month price target for AAPL to $247.74, based on concerns the iPhone 12 launch would be delayed.

Apple Q2 Earnings on April 30

Apple will be releasing its second-quarter earnings after the bell on April 30. The company has already warned that it’s not going to be hitting previously published guidance because of the coronavirus.

“… worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated… These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.”

While the company still thinks demand for its iPhones and other hardware and services remains strong outside of China, the Chinese market was spiked out as a concern. AAPL says that demand for its products in China suffered during the quarter.

At the end of January, Apple said it was expecting Q2 revenue of between $63.0 billion and $67.0 billion. On April 30, we’ll find out just how far off those projections will turn out to be. However, don’t expect APPL to hit even the low end of that guidance.

As a point of comparison, in 2019, Apple reported Q2 revenue of $58 billion, which was a 5% year-over-year drop. EPS that quarter were $2.46 — a 10% YoY drop.

Bottom Line on Apple Stock

Through most of 2019 and into 2020, AAPL was always a no-brainer buy. Apple Watch and AirPods sales were helping to take the sting out of weaker iPhone numbers. Services revenue was rapidly growing and Apple TV+ was launching to take on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in video streaming. During little more than 13 months, Apple stock gained nearly 110% before the coronavirus derailed that growth in February.

There are still plenty of Apple bulls out there, especially with AAPL now trading in the $277 range, China recovering from the coronavirus, a possible end in sight to the U.S. coronavirus lockdown, and a highly anticipated new iPhone SE about to launch.

With the company’s Q2 earnings report fast approaching, investment analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal have AAPL rated as a buy, with a $312.15 average 12-month price target. If they’re right, there’s still plenty of upside to buying Apple stock now.

But there are dissenters like Goldman Sachs. And if this minority viewpoint holds true, iPhone sales are in trouble and will be through 2020. The first sign of the seriousness of the trouble will come with that Q2 earnings report, making now the time to sell those AAPL shares.

Who is right? We’ll have a pretty good idea on April 30. In the meantime, if you currently own or are considering buying Apple shares, you have a decision to make.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.