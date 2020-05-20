Chevron Is Now a Demand Story, Pure and Simple

Lumbering old companies in declining industries like Chevron (NYSE: CVX ), usually don’t notch 76% upside in less than two months, but that’s exactly what Chevron stock did off its March lows.

Source: tishomir / Shutterstock.com

Even in a multi-year oil bull market – something that feels an improbable scenario today – asking one of the world’s largest oil companies to return 76% in the span of a couple of years would be asking a lot. Chevron just did it in less than 60 days, essentially disposing of its value proposition in the process.

Some analysts agree. UBS recently downgraded the second-largest domestic oil company to “neutral” from “buy,” citing valuation.

The valuation concerns are relevant, at least for the near-term. After all, a large part of the bull thesis for the energy sector that continued to disappoint investors was that it was a value play. Additionally, Chevron’s returns off the March lows exceed those of rivals Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM ) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A ) combined.

Prudence and Demand

One of the factor’s baked into Chevron stock today is prudence, meaning management’s ability to strengthen the balance sheet even in a trying climate for oil prices. Applause is warranted when an oil company can extract $5.8 billion in cash flow from operations when crude tumbles, as Chevron did the in the first quarter.

Buybacks were scrapped earlier this year and capital expenditures were slashed. While the company’s multi-decade dividend increase streak will almost assuredly end this year, Chevron is also unlikely to join the lengthy list of S&P 500 payout offenders, many of which hail from the energy sector. As it should, Wall Street likes Chevron’s cash position and financial stewardship.

“This speaks to the leading reputation for capital discipline and the highly resilient, yet flexible financial model that,” according to UBS.

Crucial to the outlook for Chevron, or any other oil equity for that matter, is demand. Crude prices have been halved this year, but the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently said demand is starting to perk up. The IEA also said that contango – the situation where a commodity’s price is higher further out in the futures market than the current spot price – confirms increased consumption is on the way.

This isn’t an unreasonable expectation. Investors considering Chevron will get some near-term insight about oil demand with Memorial Day right around the corner and the Fourth of July not far off. In the Covid-19 world, travelers may be apprehensive about flying, so jet fuel may not be an immediate source of oil demand, but folks are up for driving to nearby tourist destinations after months-long stay at home orders.

Should demand meet or exceed forecasts, there’s a runway where UBS’s estimate of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reaching $47.50 per barrel next year is feasible. That price area is vital to Chevron, a company with a breakeven price of roughly $45 to $50 per barrel. Even on the low end, that’s a far cry from the May 15 close of $29.65, but Chevron’s breakeven is vastly more enticing than the $75 per barrel for rival Exxon.

Bottom Line on Chevron Stock

A plus for Chevron – one that’s priced into the stock – is its Permian Basin and Gulf of Mexico exposure. Chevron output in the Permian, one of the most lucrative domestic shale regions, is forecast to increase 3% annually through 2024. At those sites, the company can turn a profit even if oil labors below $45 per barrel.

Still, those are longer-ranging factors. The test for Chevron equity will come in the back half of 2020. Banks, economists, and markets themselves are already saying the current quarter is going to be the worst for U.S. economy.

For the energy sector, the question is: will the second-half rebound be intense enough to bring more upside for a name like Chevron?

Todd Shriber has been an InvestorPlace contributor since 2014. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.