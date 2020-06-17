Carnival Stock Will Be a Value Play Someday … Just Not Today

The stock market’s rapid recovery has left bargain hunters with very few investment options. That’s part of the reason that bottom fishers have been sniffing around Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL ) in recent weeks. CCL stock is down more than 60% so far this year, but it’s not a value play just yet.

While cruise lines are seen recovering eventually, it’s unlikely to happen without a lot of scarring. The next few months will be choppy for cruise operators and could even see some casualties. For that reason, investors would be wise to wait on the sidelines until the future becomes more clear.

Earnings Expected to Be Dire

One big reason investors might want to hold off on CCL stock for now is that the company’s upcoming earnings are expected to be dire. Over the past month, Carnival has risen a whopping 7% on renewed optimism regarding future cruising demand. As the U.S. economy reopens, preliminary economic data suggests American consumers are alive and well. It remains to be seen whether they’re well enough to go on cruises, but their return to spending has been comforting nonetheless.

But the near 10% bump that shares of Carnival received is probably more than the cruise operator deserved, and the firm’s Q2 earnings could underscore that sentiment.

Carnival hasn’t confirmed it’s second-quarter earnings call yet, but if past years are anything to go by, it will come out at some point near the end of June.

On one hand, investors already have some idea that Carnival’s second-quarter results will be bad. After all, the company hasn’t been able to operate its cruises since March. So, even though the results will likely show carnage, they’re unlikely to move shares much because investors are already expecting it.

CCL Stock Will Sink If Ban Persists

What could hurt CCL stock, though, is a continued ban on cruising from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. For now, the order is expected to remain in place until July 24, and that’s a best-case scenario. With the number of new virus cases starting to surge in many U.S. states, it could be months before the CDC even considers lifting the ban.

Not to mention that foreign governments would have to allow U.S. passengers to disembark without quarantine at their ports. That could be a point of contention if novel coronavirus cases aren’t firmly under control across the country.

As long as that ban is in place, CCL and its peers are essentially sitting ducks, powerless to operate in a pandemic. Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said as much this week, noting that he can’t offer any kind of guidance because the industry’s hands are tied by CDC regulations: “I wish I could give you a date (for a resumption of cruising), but we can’t, because it’s a regulatory matter … I learned a long time ago not to try to forecast regulatory dates.”

Carnival competitor Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH ) has forecast a restart to cruising in the autumn. The firm announced Tuesday that it would suspend most of its sailing dates through the end of September. By contrast, Carnival is clinging to hopes it can resume voyages in August, but that is looking less likely as coronavirus cases spike in some states, including Florida and Texas where the ships were due to depart.

Carnival Is the Worst Cruising Stock

Notably, the issues facing Carnival are no different than those faced by its peers in the industry. That means anyone considering buying cruise line stocks is going to be taking on those risks. But Carnival stock has an added layer of risk because of its hefty debt pile.

Not only that, but as JP Morgan’s Brandt Montour pointed out, Carnival’s image took the most heat during the coronavirus cases because of highly publicized cases on board one of its cruises. The images of sick people trapped on board a cruise ship in a foreign country will likely keep a certain percentage of the population from ever cruising again. Likewise, the fact that Carnival ships were involved will probably keep at least some potential cruisers from rebooking.

The Bottom Line

The cruising industry will likely become a value opportunity for long-term investors once the coronavirus crisis has subsided. For now, there’s very little visibility into the sector’s future making it a speculative play. Even if you are comfortable with the risks associated with buying cruise lines, CCL stock seems to be the worst choice due to its debt load and tarnished reputation.

