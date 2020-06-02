How 5G Will Transform Sports and Entertainment

I fulfilled one of my lifelong dreams this past year.

Source: Shutterstock

I purchased season tickets to my beloved Philadelphia 76ers. And not just any season tickets. I went all out and bought courtside seats.

This was me on October 23 at my first game as a season ticket holder.

I’ll never forget that day. I’d dreamed of it since I was a kid.

Now, seven months later, the NBA isn’t playing. Neither is Major League Baseball. Or the National Hockey League, though last Tuesday it announced a plan for when it’s safe to resume games. The NCAA basketball tournament was canceled for the first time since it began 81 years ago. And on and on … all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stuck in our homes, we’ve all missed live entertainment — from sports to concerts and everything in between.

But this should be the last time something like this ever happens.

I expect healthcare breakthroughs to allow us to deal with potential pandemics quickly in the future, but if we do ever need to shut down again, we’ll still be able to “attend” games and concerts. We’ll have the best seats in the house. And we’ll be able to cheer for our team and heckle the other. (I’ve been known to do that once or twice.)

How is that possible? The breakthrough technology that is 5G. Picture this …

It’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

You’re courtside. Floor seats. You’re so close to the action you can feel the pounding of the basketball on the hardwood. It’s a great feeling. Trust me.

Your team hits the winning three-point shot as the final buzzer sounds.

You feel a rush of excitement as the crowd around you erupts in pandemonium.

The incredible part?

You’re nowhere near the arena.

You’re 150 miles away … at home … on your couch. Using 5G, you’re enjoying the historic game in virtual courtside seats like you never would have been able to otherwise.

What’s more, it will feel like you’re totally immersed in the live crowd … except for having to get your own beer out of the refrigerator. (And if we all have robots by then, it can get one for you.)

With 5G, you’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl or the World Series or the NBAC Championship LIVE from the best seats in the stadium.

You’ll finally get to “go” to that new Broadway hit you’ve been dying to see, and watch it from the front row. Or get caught up in the immersive experience of your favorite musicians performing live.

All from the comfort of your home, and without paying an arm and a leg!

The NBA, NFL, Fox Sports, Wimbledon, and other live music and sporting event partners are signing historic deals to take this technology mainstream.

This is just one of the amazing innovations just around the corner as 5G rolls out across the globe. All the them — self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, remote surgery, and telehealth — will be made possible by 5G.

It’s no exaggeration to say the breakthroughs made possible by 5G will dwarf the economic impact of the internet.

I’m talking about more than $56 TRILLION in new wealth.

That makes 5G perhaps the best chance many people will ever get to make small investments and turn them into life-changing wealth … just like people did during the early internet days.

I’m talking about opportunities to make 50 … 100 … even 200 times your money.

Incredibly, there’s one amazing new company leading this revolution toward a transformed live viewing experience — yet most people have never heard of it.

Like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), this company is going to revolutionize the way we interact with and consume our favorite content.

That’s why I’m calling it the “Netflix of 5G.”

It’s building the critical platform that will help deliver our favorite content inside our homes in a way like never before.

This company is small and unknown — and poised to transform the entertainment world.

I can’t name it here, as I recently recommended it to my Investment Opportunities subscribers. But I can tell you that buying shares in it today is like buying shares of Netflix in 2009 — before it rocketed more than 68X in the 4G revolution.

Years from now, we’ll look back at the creation of 5G the way we look back at the creation of the internet … or the buildout of America’s railroads.

The next “booms” are the small, unknown companies that are poised to capitalize on the huge new 5G “information highway” and build huge businesses alongside it. Smart investors are staking their claims now.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.