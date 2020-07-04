Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Stock Market Today / 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: NIO, DOCU, JPM, MRNA

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: NIO, DOCU, JPM, MRNA

Here are the top stock trades we’re watching for Monday morning

By Bret Kenwell, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 2, 2020, 3:39 pm EDT
top stock trades - 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: NIO, DOCU, JPM, MRNA

After a better-than-expected jobs report, stocks finished the holiday-shortened trading week on a strong note. Let’s look at a few top stock trades for the first full week of July.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Nio (NIO)

top stock trades for NIO
Click to Enlarge
Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

The $5 to $6 zone was set to be a tough one for Nio (NYSE:NIO), which topped out in this area in the first quarter of 2020. Previously, this zone had been support for the stock, before Nio slumped badly in 2019.

In any regard, electric car stocks have serious momentum right now — led by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which has amassed a market cap north of $200 billion.

In any regard, Nio shares keep pressing higher, up more than 30% so far this week. Investors undoubtedly have their eyes fixed on $10.

Let’s see how the stock does with the $10 to $10.50 zone, which historically, has been resistance. If it continues as resistance, let’s see that a pullback into the $6 to $7 area is met with support. Above $10.50 and the all-time highs up at $13.80 are in play.


Compare Brokers

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: DocuSign (DOCU)

top stock trades for DOCU
Click to Enlarge
Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Man, there’s nothing else to say about DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) other than the stock has been a complete beast.

The stock never even tested its 200-day moving average during the March selloff. While shares dipped 29.9% from the February high to March low outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq during that time  the rebound has been stunning. Shares are now up more than 200% from that low.

However, DocuSign stock nearly tagged $200 on Thursday and may be running out of momentum.

I want to see $180 hold as support. If it doesn’t, it puts uptrend support (blue line) and the 20-day moving average in play. On a larger dip, see if $150 and/or the 50-day moving average buoy the stock, whichever comes into play first.


Compare Brokers

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: JPMorgan (JPM)

top stock trades for JPM
Click to Enlarge
Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Despite the rebound in the overall market, the bank stocks have struggled. For its part, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is doing its best not to break down. But that’s not exactly bullish.

Shares are below all of the stock’s key moving averages and are well off the June high near $115. In fact, just from that level, shares are down about 20%.

On the plus side, JPM stock has carved out a nice bottom over the past few sessions. If it holds, the stock will create another higher low, giving bulls something to chew on. For them to maintain momentum though, shares need to reclaim the 50-day moving average, and preferably, the $100 to $102.50 area.

If it falls below uptrend support, $82.50 is in play.


Compare Brokers

Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Moderna (MRNA)

top stock trades for MRNA
Click to Enlarge
Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com 

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been a tricky stock lately, but it has traded very technically.

While shares slipped about 6% in Thursday’s session and lost the 50-day moving average, support near $55 is holding up. If it continues to hold, see that MRNA stock reclaims the 50-day and 20-day moving averages.

Above those levels puts recent range resistance in play, up near $67.50. Pushing above that could put a move up toward $80 on the table.

If $55 support breaks, shares could see $45.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/4-top-stock-trades-for-monday-nio-docu-jpm-mrna/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?