New Magic Leap CEO: 9 Things to Know About Peggy Johnson

Magic Leap, a spatial computing company working on an AR headset, has announced that Peggy Johnson is taking over as its new CEO.

Here’s are a few things to know about the next CEO of Magic Leap.

Peggy Johnson most recently served as the executive vice president of Business Development for Microsoft.

This saw here handling relationships with venture capital companies and managing its corporate venture fund.

She served in this role starting in 2014.

Prior to working with Microsoft, Johnson was a Qualcomm

During her time with the semiconductor company, she held various leadership and executive positions.

Before her time there, Peggy Johnson worked for General Electric

Other positions currently held by the new Magic Leap CEO include sitting on the Board of Directors at BlackRock

She's also a member of the advisory board for nonprofit Huntington's Disease Society of America San Diego Chapter.

The Magic Leap CEO’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from San Diego State University.

Here’s what Peggy Johnson has to say about joining Magic Leap as its new CEO.

“As CEO, I look forward to strategically building enduring relationships that connect Magic Leap’s game-changing technology and pipeline to the wide-ranging digital needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. It is with great pride and sincere appreciation to the Magic Leap Board, Rony and the entire team, as well as to Satya Nadella at Microsoft, that I assume the role of leading this visionary business into the future.”

