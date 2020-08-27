Environmental Groups Ask Home Depot, Lowe’s to End Glyphosate Sales

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Competitor Costco has already announced its commitment to phase out the products

By Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 27, 2020, 7:54 am EDT

  • Some 66 organizations representing more than 7.5 million members asked Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) to remove glyphosate-based herbicides including Monsanto’s Roundup from their online and physical stores, environmental group Friends of the Earth said in a release.
Source: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com
  • The organizations represent consumers, environmentalists, farmers and beekeepers. They encouraged the retailers to offer alternatives including more organic options.
  • The release noted that the World Health Organization classifies glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen that has been linked to other health issues. Glyphosate contributes to monarch butterfly population declines and harms bees, it added.
  • Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has already announced its commitment to phase out glyphosate-based products.
  • Shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) were rocked last year after a jury found Roundup responsible for causing cancer.
  • “Research shows that homeowners use up to 10 times more chemical pesticides per acre on their lawns than farmers use on crops. It’s reckless to sell consumers products linked to cancer when safer organic alternatives exist,” said Kendra Klein, senior staff scientist at Friends of the Earth.
