Why Bitcoin 40K Will Come Faster Than Dow 40K

It may not have been a classic, like Muhammed Ali versus Joe Frazier or Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant. But we had fun, and we covered important information that investors need to know.

Source: Shutterstock

If you missed last week’s debate between me and my esteemed colleague, the renowned investor Louis Navellier, you’re not out of luck.

There’s still time to view the event — Dow vs. Bitcoin: The Race to 40K. We each took a side and hammered out which we believe will soar to 40,000 first.

Louis thinks the Dow will rise 46% to reach 40K before bitcoin climbs 237% to hit $40,000. I had a blast in the back-and-forth with Louis, and we wound up with quite the wager riding on the outcome. Each of us even gave away one of our top picks for the market right now!

The debate was completely free, so if you haven’t seen it yet, make sure to take advantage and watch the replay as soon as you can.

Truth be told …

I’m also bullish on the Dow, and I believe select stocks are set to climb higher. Plus, Louis has a formidable track record and impressive system, so I’d never bet against him long term.

It’s just that I think bitcoin will get there faster.

I know it has a lot farther to go than the Dow. But too many catalysts are lining up in bitcoin’s favor right now, giving it the high-powered momentum it needs to push through $40K.

Even if you’re not overly familiar with cryptocurrencies, you’ve surely heard of bitcoin. It’s the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and it just hit a 52-week high above $12,000 on Sunday, Aug. 2. It’s the first time bitcoin has breached that level in more than a year!

Bitcoin has bounced more than 185% off its March low. And as the chart below shows, it’s also greatly outperforming the Dow year-to-date.

Part of that strength comes from investors new to bitcoin hopping aboard in droves.

The average weekly number of new bitcoin wallet addresses (as tracked by crypto analytics firm Glassnode) reached 140,000 as of August 4. There haven’t been that many since early 2018. No coincidence there. That’s around the time bitcoin reached its all-time high just above $20,000.

Then on Tuesday, second-quarter earnings from digital payments leader Square (NYSE: SQ ) were leaked a day ahead of the scheduled release. The firm had a blowout quarter that topped estimates for earnings and revenue. The news sent shares soaring more than 10% at one point on Wednesday.

And here’s the important part — almost half of total sales came from the $875 million it earned in bitcoin revenue from its Cash App.

Thanks to Cash App’s 30 million active monthly users, that figure surged 186% from just the prior quarter. As a gateway to bitcoin for many mainstream investors, Square has now bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin to meet customer demand over the last 12 months.

It’s not the only well-known payments company bringing bitcoin to more and more customers. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL ) and Venmo plan to offer crypto buying and selling as well.

A recent regulatory change also paves the way for bitcoin to continue higher. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency gave the green light for federally chartered banks to “custody” cryptocurrency. Banks have done that for years with money and safe deposit boxes, and now they are free to move into digital currency. I anticipate we’ll soon see a major bank enter the space and begin storing crypto for its customers.

But there’s another huge catalyst I think will propel bitcoin to $40k faster than the Dow. It’s not a future event that may or may not happen. It’s already happened!

I’m talking about bitcoin’s “halvening,” or “halving” as some people call it.

There’s a lot going on “under the hood” of this event, but in its simplest terms, the reward for mining new bitcoins is cut by 50%. The end result is that as of May 11, 2020, the supply of new bitcoins coming on to the market dropped by half.

That means all bitcoins are now more valuable.

After the first halvening in 2012, bitcoin shot up 2,135%.

Following the second halvening in 2016, bitcoin rose 3,122%!

You can see why I’m so bullish on bitcoin. But here’s the thing …

A select group of cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin — called altcoins — surged even more than bitcoin after the first two halvenings. In some cases, many times more.

For example, after the second halvening, the altcoin Verge shot up an unbelievable 1,362,400%!

We’re seeing similar action now. Since we launched our Ultimate Crypto portfolio on January 7, the altcoins I recommend are up an average of 124%. That’s outstanding anywhere and anytime, but especially compared to the Dow’s 4% loss.

Stocks are on a roll right now, too. And like Louis, I remain bullish as ever.

But when bitcoin gets going, few other assets can match its explosive potential.

These are some of the reasons I think bitcoin will cross the $40K finish line faster than the Dow. I lay out my full case in the big Race to 40K debate — and Louis hits back with his deep research on why he thinks stocks can get there first.

At the end of the day, our debate will leave you with more ideas to build your wealth and take advantage of extremely favorable market conditions. I hope you’ll watch it now before the replay comes down. I’d hate for this opportunity pass you by.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.