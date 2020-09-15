How to Profit From the Drone Delivery Race

Well, folks, every day there seems to be a new tech development that gets us closer to living in an episode of the futuristic show, “The Jetsons”! In this case, that tech development comes courtesy of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The company recently received Part 135 air carrier approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to deliver packages with drones.

Known as “Prime Air,” this fleet of drones should help the company deliver packages in less than 30 minutes. Amazon has yet to give a rollout date for when we will actually see the drones in action, but it has been testing drones for years, and this approval is a critical step in the process.

Amazon is only the third company to receive this approval, behind Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS ), but none have widely implemented delivery drones, yet.

While the idea sounds a bit wild, the benefits of delivery drones are clear: drones are battery-operated and more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. In addition, they do not create traffic and can help reduce delivery time and errors.

There is a catch, though. Currently, drones require humans to operate. This includes not only a certified drone pilot who controls the device but also someone who monitors the drone to make sure it flies safely.

So, we are still a pretty long way from a fully automated artificial intelligence (AI)- powered drone, but this is certainly a step forward.

With that said, other companies are still racing to be the first to rollout delivery drones.

Case in point: Walmart (NYSE: WMT ).

Walmart has teamed up with air delivery startup Flytrex to begin testing delivery drones. Flytrex quadcopters are controlled through a cloud-based dashboard to deliver packages.

Walmart’s pilot testing, which will take place in Fayetteville, North Carolina, will include free deliveries up to 6.6 pounds. The drones will use tethers to drop off the items directly in backyards from 80 feet in the air.

