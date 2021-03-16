Home / Today's Market / KMPH Stock: Why Twitter Thinks KemPharm Is the New GME Short Squeeze

KMPH Stock: Why Twitter Thinks KemPharm Is the New GME Short Squeeze

KMPH is seeing heavy trading today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 16, 2021, 11:02 am EDT

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock is gaining interest on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from retail traders that think it might be the next GameStop (NYSE:GME).

colorful pills and vials sitting on a table
Source: Bukhta Yurii / Shutterstock.com

While shares of KMPH stock aren’t trading higher today, there is heavier trading taking place. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a hefty spike compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of 3.8 million shares.

Initial interest in KMPH stock started yesterday with chatter on Twitter about the stock. On that day, shares of the stock jumped 27% as investors started to pump it up higher on its short squeeze potential.

The following Tweets breakdown KMPH stock and why retail traders were looking at it as the next potential GME short squeeze.

KMPH stock also started off strong this morning but couldn’t keep the momentum going. Instead, shares continued to dive lower in what may be a sign that retail traders are already dumping shares of the stock.

KemPharm is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. Its focus is on developing proprietary prodrugs. These are designed to be improvements of drugs that are already on the market and widely prescribed.

Investors that want to catch up on recent KMPH stock can check out the following content from InvestorPlace.

KMPH stock was down 3.2% as of Tuesday morning but is up 10.5% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/03/kmph-stock-why-twitter-thinks-kempharm-is-the-new-gme-short-squeeze/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC