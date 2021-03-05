Reddit Stocks: GME, AG, UWMC, RKT and Other Top Names on r/WallStreetBets Today

Reddit continues to be a strong force for certain stocks as the r/WallStreetBets subreddit continues to favor some over others.
Let’s take a look at the stop Reddit stocks today on r/WallStreetBets, according to Unbias Stock.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) — Reddit’s love for GME continues today with a score of 2,131. The stock is up 6.7% as of this writing and investors wanting to learn more can follow this link.
- NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) — NG stock takes the second spot today with a score of 340. Shares are up slightly this morning. We’ve got more news of NG here.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) — AG is next up on the list with a score of 325. The stock was down 1.7% as of this writing. Potential investors can learn more at this link.
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) — UWMC stock takes the fourth spot on Reddit WallStreetBets today with a score of 179. Shares are 8.9% lower and investors can get up to speed here.
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) — The mortgage company’s score is sitting at 78 today. Shares are falling 6.3% and more news is available at this link.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) — The troubles aircraft company’s score today is 43. BA stock is down 1.7% and investors looking to catch up on it can do so here.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) — AMC might not be as loved by r/WallStreetBets as it used to with its score of 37. Shares are down 2.4% and we’ve got all the news investors need about AMC at this link.
- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) — DTE joins the list today with a score of 30. The stock is up 1.3% and here’s a link to InvestorPlace’s own coverage of DTE.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.