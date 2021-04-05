EV Stocks: What to Know About TSLA, NIO, CCIV, XPEV and LI Stocks Today

EV stocks are on the move Monday morning with shares gaining as investors continue to put their hopes in the electric vehicle revolution.
EV stocks have been seeing mostly positive movement since President Joe Biden won’t the 2020 election against Donald Trump. The current President’s plan to bolster the EV market has investors hoping for major gains with investments in the industry. That includes a major upgrade to the U.S.’s infrastructure that should give EV plays a strong boost.
EV Stocks on the Move Today
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock starts off the list with shares heading more than 6% higher this morning. This jump comes after reporting results for the first quarter of 2021. That includes vehicle deliveries of 184,800.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) shares are gaining more than 2% today. That comes after reporting deliveries of 7,257 vehicles in March and 20,060 for the first quarter of 2021. These numbers were reported after markets closed on Thursday.
- Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock is up over 1% today despite a lack of news concerning the company. However, investors should note that the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is preparing for a merger with Lucid Motors.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is only slightly higher as of Monday morning. That’s despite it reporting strong EV deliveries of 13,340 for the first quarter of the year. That data came out after-hours Thursday.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock finishes up today’s list with shares up more than 1%. Just like many others on this list, it revealed EV delivery data for Q1 2021. The company notes that it delivered a total of 12,579 EVs during that period.
Investors that are hungry for more EV stocks news are in luck.
EV companies being all the rage of late means that there plenty of recent headlines to keep up with. That includes companies such as Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT), and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Investors can get up to speed on the latest EV news below.
More Monday EV Stocks News
- Best Battery Stocks of 2021
- CBAK Energy Technology Isn’t the EV Play That Many Investors Think It Is
- Biden Plans National EV Charging System
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.