Carl Icahn Crypto News: Is the Bearish Billionaire Really About to Buy Bitcoin?

Carl Icahn is the newest major investor making waves in the crypto scene with his plan to put $1.5 billion into the digital currency market. Importantly, the Carl Icahn crypto news is coming at a perfect time for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) bulls, who hope to see BTC pass the $40,000 barrier.
Carl Icahn, founder of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), has not always been so bullish on crypto. The investing magnate’s decision actually comes as a sort of surprise. In fact, on CNBC in 2018, he said that he wouldn’t even go near cryptocurrency, calling it “ridiculous.”
Well, he is changing his tune today.
According to CoinDesk, Icahn says he will put up to $1.5 billion into crypto assets. In an interview with Bloomberg, he adds that he looking at crypto-investing “in a really big way.”
However, he’s not fully on board just yet, and he did not confirm that his $1.5 billion would go toward Bitcoin. He says that many of the crypto plays currently on the market will die out. But, “we believe cryptocurrency in one form or another might be here to stay.” In the meantime, Icahn will be looking for the best place to put his money.
Carl Icahn Crypto News: Billionaires Turn to DeFi
Icahn is just one of a crowd of billionaires involving themselves in digital currency this year. Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) took the dive into DeFi with its $1.5 billion BTC investment. Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates is one of the newest on board before Icahn, revealing in an interview that he owns some Bitcoin, although the volume and composition of the investment is not known.
The first Bitcoin billionaires, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, are getting others on board with crypto via social media. The pair have made a point to tweet out their support behind billionaire investments as they come to light. They recently both tweeted congratulations to Dalio over his purchase.
