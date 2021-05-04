Litecoin (LTC) Price Predictions: Where Will LTC Go Next After This Rally?

Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) is taking the momentum of the crypto movement this week and translating it to big gains. With its newest surge, it hopes to put its turbulent last few years behind it and look toward reaching new all-time highs. Litecoin (LTC) price predictions are largely optimistic for the coin as well.
Litecoin is one of the oldest crypto plays. A fork of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Litecoin was created in 2011. It was created with a much faster block time than that of Bitcoin, and its low fees make it a popular platform for microtransactions.
An analysis by Invezz is suggesting a deal of bullish momentum for Litecoin in the wake of the newest crypto surge. The publication is suggesting that Litecoin could be one of the best-performing crypto plays in the near future.
This claim is evidenced by LTC’s increased trading volume over the last few days. Currently, trading volume for the coin is 140% higher than average. It also cites LTC’s inclusion on PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) “Checkout with Crypto” feature as a catalyst for future gains.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Predictions Suggest Big Moves
The Invezz piece makes the prediction that LTC could be seeing a surge up to $350 soon. Other analysts are writing up their Litecoin (LTC) price predictions, and most seem largely bullish on the coin. Let’s take a look:
- PrimeXBT suggests that Litecoin is on a “clear breakout,” and is therefore very bullish. They predict that the coin could climb as high as $600 through the end of the year.
- Equally bullish is the Economy Forecast Agency. The outlet is valuing LTC at a price of $614 by December, but suggests that highs could be as much as $762.
- FXLeaders predicts a still-optimistic price point for Litecoin, betting the crypto will be between $500 and $600 in 12 months’ time.
- Not necessarily bearish, FXStreet worries about LTC’s likelihood of breaching the $317 resistance level it faces. However, a breakthrough here would lead to a significant rally according to the site.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.