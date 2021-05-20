Solar Stocks: Why CSIQ, RUN, ENPH, and SEDG Are Looking Brighter Today

Solar stocks are on the rise Thursday with many players in the market getting a boost to their shares.
Solar stocks initially saw a boost earlier this year that send shares soaring. That came after President Joe Biden took office and released plans to improve the U.S. green energy efforts. That also helped out other green energy companies and electric vehicle (EV) makers.
Unfortunately, that positive momentum couldn’t last forever. Many of the stocks that rallied on that news, including solar ones, started to fall. However, it looks like shares might be ready to start a road to recovery today.
Let’s take a look at some of the biggest solar stocks and how they are moving on Thursday below.
Solar Stocks on the Rise
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock is rising 2.9% today but is down 24.9% since the start of the year. This came after it released positive earnings for its first quarter of 2021.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are running 5.4% higher today but are down 36.8% year-to-date. Today’s jump comes from news of it teaming up with Ford (NYSE:F) for the company’s new F-150 Lightning electric truck.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock is climbing 8.5% higher with shares down 18.4% since the start of 2021. The most recent news from the company is EVP and CCO David A Ranhoff selling $7.8 million worth of shares.
- Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares are shining 5.6% brighter but are still down 20.9% year-to-date. These shares are rising on Thursday following an upgrade to buy rating by G0ldman Sachs with a $290 per share price target.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.