Why the Timing Couldn’t Be Better for 5G

Access to a quality internet connection has become essential to our daily lives in the past year-and-a-half. From staying connected with family and friends to purchasing essential goods to keeping businesses operating and innovating, fast internet has become essential to our daily lives.
That’s why I’m so excited about the prospects for 5G technology.
And as vaccination rates in the U.S. tick up and the economy comes roaring back to life, folks will come to rely even more on their smartphones and connected devices.
Last year, smartphone companies sold about 225 million 5G-enabled phones around the world, according to a recent J.P. Morgan report. That figure is expected to reach 525 million this year, and rise to 725 million by 2022.
Within two years, most cell phones will be 5G enabled and able to wirelessly handle television streaming. But when you factor in the possibilities of an entire “Internet of Things,” reaching everything from electric and self-driving cars to virtual reality gaming and artificial intelligence and even robotic surgery, 5G is a much bigger story than watching TV on your smartphone.
Analysts at J.P. Morgan believe the worldwide market for enterprise applications for 5G — think automated factories and fixed, private 5G networks for companies, campuses or bigger regions — could surpass $700 billion by 2030.
Wireless providers like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) all claim their 5G networks cover over 200 million people.
The carriers have been ramping up their investment in the technology, spending billions this year alone to snap up midband spectrum important to operating a 5G service. The Federal Communications Commission auctioned off $81 billion worth of midband spectrum licenses in the spring and is planning on another auction this fall.
Verizon and AT&T also recently sold off portions of their media businesses — Verizon is selling Yahoo and AOL, among other properties, to Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for $5 billion and AT&T will spin out WarnerMedia and combine it with Discovery — in part to focus more on the 5G opportunity.
AT&T will also move its 5G core cloud networks onto Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure cloud platform, concentrating more of its expertise instead on the network and software layers of 5G applications.
Simply put, the transition from 4G to 5G could be one of the biggest trends of 2021 and 2022. And the companies installing all the antennas, plus copper and fiber assemblies, are booming.
Case in point: A stock on my Accelerated Profits Buy List that’s a leading provider of fiber optic management, protection and delivery products.
Recently, the company developed a product to support not only 5G network deployments, but also the rollout of fiber-to-the-premise (FFTP) and wireless access services.
With 5G spreading across the country, from urban city centers to rural areas, it’s not surprising that the company has seen strong demand for its products — or that it posted record results in its last quarter.
I recommended the stock to Accelerated Profits subscribers back in September 2020. The company has beaten analysts’ earnings expectations each quarter since, including its latest announcement in April, when it posted record results for its second quarter in fiscal year 2021.
The company achieved a record sales figure, up double-digits from the prior year, and a double-digit beat on earnings.
Of course, I’m expecting its growing backlog and expanding pipeline will deliver fundamentally superior results in its upcoming fiscal third quarter announcements, estimated for release next Friday. And so is Wall Street, with one analyst making an upward revision to earnings expectations in the past 90 days.
The company also earns a “Buy” rating from my Portfolio Grader, with a Total Grade of “B” and a Quantitative Grade of “B,” which represents buying pressure under the stock from institutional investors.
Of course, 5G is only one of several massive technology trends I’m following. I’m also tracking the crème de la crème in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, biotech and more.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Apollo Global Management (APO), T-Mobile (TMUS), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
