BBIG Stock: Why Investors Are Loading Up on Vinco Ventures Ahead of Earnings

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors take interest in the company ahead of its upcoming earnings call.
Vinco Ventures already released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 after markets closed on Monday. The company saw several decreases during its earnings report that investors likely wouldn’t be happy about.
For example, Vinco Ventures notes that revenue was down 48% from $5.17 million to $2.69 million. It notes that this was mostly due to a decrease in sales of Personal Protective Equipment in its Edison Nation Medical division. Gross profit also dropped 17% year-over-year.
So why exactly are traders picking up more shares of BBIG stock despite these results?
Will Meade is weighing in on the situation via a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) post. Meade is a former hedge fund manager with more than 213,000 followers on the social media platform. He regularly posts insight into financial matters on his account. Check out his Tweet below.
$BBIG has a big earnings call on Wednesday
shorts will likely cover into call with
25% short interest
— Will Meade (@realwillmeade) August 24, 2021
With the increasing interest in Vinco Ventures comes more trading. As of this writing, about 10 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 15.1 million shares.
Vinco Ventures’ main business is buying and growing companies to add to its portfolio of brands. It calls this the B.I.G strategy, or Buy. Innovate. Grow. The company is based out of Bethlehem, Penn. and was founded in 2017.
BBIG stock was up 21.1% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed