MRIN Stock: The News That Has Marin Software Shares Surging Friday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is on the rise Friday after announcing a new agreement with Criteo.
Marin Software revealed today that its system is now integrated into Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform. But what exactly does that mean for the company.
To put it simply, it opens up the option of wider use for the company’s MarinOne platform. This is a system that allows for brands to manage and optimize their Criteo Marketing Solution and Retail Media campaigns. that includes on the open web, as well as promoting products on retail websites.
Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, said the following about the news boosting MRIN stock higher today.
“Commerce media is one of the most exciting and fastest growing areas of digital marketing. With this integration, we can tap into Criteo’s commerce data and intelligence to further our mission of providing advertisers with seamless access to customers across their customer journey, from the top of the funnel to the point of purchase.”
All of this extra attention has MRIN stock seeing decent activity today. As of this writing, more than 16.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s not bad, even if it’s below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 25.5 million shares.
MRIN stock was up 10.6% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
