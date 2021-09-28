Camber Energy Alert: What’s Going on With New Meme Favorite CEI Stock Today?

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is running higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news concerning the company.
Instead, it’s another case of retail investors jumping into the stock in an effort to push prices higher. Shares prices were doing well in pre-market trading and continued to rise this morning. We saw a dip partway through the morning. However, shares appear to be on the upward trend again as of this writing.
So what does this mean for CEI stock investors? Expect more volatility throughout the day as retail traders continue to pump and dump the stock today. That means we might see several more dips and rises before the day is done.
Investors looking to jump into CEI stock today will want to be careful about doing so. There’s no guaranteeing when this pump and dump will come to an end. Join the rally at the wrong time and you could be left holding the bag while others run with the profits.
Of course, retail traders bring heavy trading of CEI stock with them today. As of this writing, more than 439 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 79 million shares.
CEI stock was up 6.3% as of Tuesday morning and is up 194.4% since the start of the year.
There’s more hot stock market news worth looking into below!
InvestorPlace offers coverage of all the latest stock market news that traders will want to know about. That includes what’s happening with shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI), and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) today. You can find out all about that at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Aurora Cannabis Price Predictions: Where Is ACB Stock Going After Earnings?
- 6 Reasons Why Digital Brands Group Investors Are Smiling Today as DBGI Stock Soars
- Hyzon Motors News: The Negative Short Report Sending HYZN Stock Into a Tail-Spin Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed