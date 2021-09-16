LPTX Stock: What Leap Therapeutics Investors Are Clicking Their Heels About Today

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock is on the move today following an update from the biotechnology company. Its focus is on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics and we’ve seen shares trending higher throughout the week following positive study results.
What Happened With LPTX Stock?
Leap Therapeutics released positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the use of its anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01, in combination with tislelizumab, on Monday. It stacked this data gainst BeiGene Ltd.’s anti-PD-1 antibody and chemotherapy for treating patients suffering from gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. Leap Therapeutics presented extra data from that clinical trial today at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
What It Means
Samuel Klempner, MD, Member of the Faculty at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School said the following about the results.
“Initial data from this trial have shown that patients with high levels of DKK1 expression, a group with a poor prognosis, had encouraging responses to treatment. The additional data presented today show evidence that not only is DKK1 a critical biomarker in predicting response to DKN-01 and tislelizumab therapy, but also that the combination can induce deep responses regardless of the patient’s PD-L1 status, including particularly poor prognosis patients with both low PD-L1 and high DKK1.”
What’s Next for LPTX Stock?
Leap Therapeutics could continue to see its shares rise as it dives further into the results of its clinical trial. The company is holding a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday to discuss the study. Its executive management team, as well as Dr. Jaffer Ajani of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and Dr. Samuel Klempner of Massachusetts General Hospital, will be on the call.
LPTX stock was up 26.9% as of Thursday morning.
We’ve got more stock market news to look into below!
There’s plenty of stock coverage for traders to dissect today. That includes the latest for The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC), Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), and AMC Entertainment’s (NYSE:AMC). You can get up to speed on these stocks at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- TMC Stock Soars as Buzz Grows About The Metals Company. What Investors Are Saying Today.
- PLTR Stock Pushes Higher on Connected Vehicle Partnership
- AMC Stock Fans Cheer News That AMC Will Accept Cryptos LTC, ETH, BCH and BTC
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed