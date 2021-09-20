Penny Biotech Stocks: 8 Things for Verastem Investors to Know as VSTM Stock Shoots Higher

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock is on the rise Monday morning following an announcement from the company concerning a deal with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).
Let’s dive into the deal that has VSTM stock on the move today below!
- The new deal covers a clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen.
- This will have them working together to evaluate the combination of Verastem Oncology’s investigational dual RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766 with Amgen’s KRAS G12C inhibitor LUMAKRAS.
- That will have them testing the combination of these two inhibitors in KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer.
- Verastem and Amgen will be conducting a Phase 1/2 trial to accomplish this.
- That goal will be to determine the safety, tolerability and efficacy of VS-6766 in combination with LUMAKRAS.
- It will treat “patients with KRAS G12C-mutant NSCLC who have not been previously treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor.
- The study will also include patients who have progressed on a KRAS G12C inhibitor.
- Verastem and Amgen are expecting to start this clinical trial by the end of the year.
Brian Stuglik, CEO of Verastem Oncology, said this in the press release boosting VSTM stock today.
“We are pleased to partner with Amgen on this important research that could potentially expand treatment options for patients with KRAS G12C-mutant NSCLC. This collaboration advances our strategy to fully explore the potential of VS-6766 as a backbone of therapy to treat RAS pathway-driven cancers.”
VSTM stock is experiencing heavy trading on today’s news. That has some 26 million shares of the stock traded as of this writing. For perspective, the penny biotech stock’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.8 million shares.
VSTM stock was up 6.2% as of Monday morning.
