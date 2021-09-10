Short-Squeeze Watch List: What’s Going On With Camber Energy (CEI) Stock Today?

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is on the rise Friday as the short-squeeze target gets another boost from retail traders.
We’re looking at another case of a meme stock rally that has shares of CEI stock soaring higher today. That’s not too surprising as meme stocks have been rallying on and off throughout the week.
In the case of Camber Energy, we’ve seen it jump higher on short-squeezes several times in the past. A big draw for investors in the company’s patented ESG Clean Energy System for carbon capture.
The movement that CEI stock is experiencing today is tied to heavy trading of the company’s shares. As of this writing, more than 234 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 38.5 million shares.
Of course, I do have to warn you about the risks that come with investing in CEI stock. While it’s true there’s potential for real gain here, the meme stock rally could end at any moment. Adding to that in the low price of CEI placing firmly in penny stock territory. That makes it especially vulnerable to manipulation from traders looking to pump and dump shares.
Basically, traders that want to jump into CEI stock will want to look for a good dip before doing so. Otherwise, you might be left holding the bag as others run with the profits.
CEI stock was up 13.9% as of Friday morning and is up 51.5% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more stock market news today are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest stock news traders will want to know about today. That includes why shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO), SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS), and IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) are on the move today. You can get all of those details by checking out the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- ECHO Stock: Why Echo Global Logistics Shares Are Trucking Higher Today
- SOS Stock: Why Is Crypto Mining Play SOS Soaring 20% Today?
- ISEE Stock: Why Rival Eye Drug Developer’s Disappointment Is a Boon to IVERIC bio
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed