SKLZ Stock: The Mobile Gaming Hire That Has Skillz Shares Surging Today

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock is taking off on Thursday thanks to a new hire for the company exciting investors.
Vatsal Bhardwajm is joining Skillz as the company’s new Chief Product Officer. His goal will be to drive the future of mobile gaming while at the company. That includes accelerating product and growth initiatives.
Bhardwajm is worth pointing out as he’s the former General Manager and Director of Game Tech for Amazon Web Services. Prior to joining Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), he was the Head of Product for various groups at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
Andrew Paradise, founder and CEO of Skillz, said this about Bhardwajm joining the team.
“Under his direction, our product team will develop and deploy innovative new gameplay technologies, accelerate our entry into multiplayer synchronous gaming, and build out brand-sponsored tournaments and partnerships, giving both our players and developers the best experience possible.”
SKLZ stock is seeing heavy trading following the Bhardwajm hiring news. As of this writing, more than 17 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands’ That’s above its daily average trading volume of 16.1 million shares.
SKLZ stock was up 11% as of Thursday afternoon but is down 44.1% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more hot stock market news today will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock coverage with our daily dives into the market. That includes details on the Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) IPO, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) running higher on earnings, as well as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) launching a new game streaming service. You can learn all about these topics at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Portillo’s IPO: 12 Things to Know About the Hot Dog Chain as PLTO Stock Starts Trading Today
- CROX Stock: 9 Reasons Why Crocs Investors Are Kicking Up Their Heels Today
- NVDA Stock: 13 Things to Know About Nvidia’s Next-Gen Cloud Gaming Platform
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed