DogeorTesla Takes Over Twitter as the Binance CEO Promises a Custom Car

#DogeorTesla is trending today after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, made an exciting giveaway announcement. Indeed, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern, CZ tweeted out that he is giving away both a DOGE-designed Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and $50,000 in Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD).
Pitting Tesla CEO Elon Musk against his other passion, Dogecoin, might be evil (or genius). At the very least, it’s popular. The tweet, which is currently pinned on CZ’s Twitter page, has been retweeted more than 60,000 times. It has received almost as many likes.
This comes just days after Musk called out CZ on Twitter for a recent issue preventing DOGE owners from withdrawing the coin. This sparked something of a Twitter battle, as CZ used the opportunity to probe Musk over a recent Tesla recall. Musk responded in kind:
I don’t use Binance (tried at one point, but signup was too many hoops to jump through), so no inconvenience to me personally. Just raising this issue on behalf of other Doge holders.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2021
#DogeorTesla Pits Musk’s Two Loves Against Each Other
Musk’s love of DOGE is no new phenomenon. He’s previously stated Dogecoin is “the people’s crypto,” and has been accused of market manipulation after changes in DOGE prices following his tweets.
He even adopted a Shiba Inu puppy, in a touching display of canine camaraderie with the infamous meme coin.
But, in a fairytale-like twist of fate, both of the competing entities are up following the tweet. Tesla is up 4% on the day while DOGE has tails wagging with an almost-12% increase so far.
The giveaway requires entrants to tweet which prize they’d prefer and why, while using the operative #DOGEorTesla and #Binance hashtags. It’s unclear if either entity can expect continued gains from the Twitter shenanigans, but we know at least two CEOs who are crossing their fingers.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.