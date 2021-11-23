PTPI Stock: 11 Things to Know About Penny Stock Petros Pharmaceuticals as Shares Rocket 100%+

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock is surging higher on Tuesday following a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Let’s dive into that news below to see why investors in PTPI stock are excited today.
- A filing with the SEC made after-hours Monday reveals an annual meeting of shares holders will take place next month.
- The event will take place on Dec. 22 and will be virtual due to the current Covid-19 situation.
- The meeting is set to start at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.
- In that SEC filing, the company also notes that the event will see five Board seats voted on.
- In addition to that, it plans to hold a vote to increase the aggregate number of shares available for the grant of awards by 1,521,654 shares.
- That would bring the total up to 2,600,000 shares.
- The meeting will also have shareholders voting on the appointment of EisnerAmper as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals’ Board of Directors is advising shareholders of PTPI stock to vote in favor of all three of these issues.
- News of the annual meeting of shareholders has PTPI stock experiencing heavier-than-normal trading today.
- That has some 68 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing.
- This is a hefty jump over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 4.9 million shares.
PTPI stock is up 65.4% as of Tuesday morning but is down 50% since the start of the year.
Investors seeking more stock market news today are in luck!
InvestorPlace has everything traders need to know about the stock market today. A few examples include the news sending Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock higher, why Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock is rising, as well as what’s hitting Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) shares today. You can get up to speed on that news at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- DLTR Stock Alert: The Dollar Tree Price Hike Giving Shares a Bump Today
- KTTA Stock: The Depression Nasal Spray News That Has Pasithea Therapeutics Investors Ecstatic Today
- BBY Stock Alert: Why Best Buy Investors Are Getting Battered Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed