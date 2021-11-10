Sweetgreen IPO: 11 Things for Potential SG Stock Investors to Know

Sweetgreen is planning an initial public offering (IPO) with early documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Let’s take a look at all the latest details potential investors need to know about the IPO below!
- Sweetgreen is looking to list shares of SG stock on the New York Stock Exchange via an IPO.
- This will have it offering 12.5 million shares with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1.875 million shares.
- The price range for the shares in the IPO offering sits between $23 and $25 each.
- At the high end of that range, Sweetgreen could raise about $359.38 million.
- The healthy eating company intends to maintain control after the offering with Class B holding 10 votes compared to one vote for the Class A shares in the IPO.
- This would result in founders Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet, and Nathaniel Ru collectively holding 59.6% of the voting power.
- The big question now is when will shares of SG stock make their public debut.
- That’s still unknown as the company has to hammer out the finer details first.
- This also means we might see some changes to the Sweetgreen IPO.
- The company may choose to change the number of shares available in the offering, as well as the price of the shares.
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Allen & Company LL, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and several others are among the underwriters of the IPO.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.