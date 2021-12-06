Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2022. Will You Be One of Them?

HCMC Stock: Why Healthier Choices Investors Are Feeling Sick to Their Stomachs Today

HCMC lost its battle with PM

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 6, 2021, 1:54 pm EST

Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) stock is taking a beating on Monday thanks to an update on its court case with Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Healthier Choices Management has been duking it out with Philip Morris International over alleged patent infringements. However, that case looks to be coming to a close and not in the favor of HCMC.

According to Healthier Choices Management, its Motion for Leave to Amend its Complaint in the case has been denied. That may mean the end of the battle with PM that many investors were hoping the company would win with the court dismissing the case.

Healthier Choices Management released the following statement concerning the court case.

“HCMC is deeply disappointed in the Court’s decision to dismiss the case and is exploring its options for appeal with its counsel, Cozen O’Connor.”

Of course, that news brings with it heavy trading of HCMC stock. As of this writing, more than 3 billion shares of the stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 647 million shares.

Despite the blow to HCMC stock, some traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are determined to stick with the company. Here’s what a few of them are saying following the case dismissal.

HCMC Stock Twitter Talk

HCMC stock is down 50% as of Monday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

