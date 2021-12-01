iQIYI Layoffs: 10 Things for IQ Stock Investors to Know About the Massive Job Cuts

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock is on the move Wednesday following reports that the company is cutting a huge amount of its workforce in layoffs.
Let’s dive into that report below to see how it’s affecting IQ stock today.
- Starting off, we have to point out that iQIYI hasn’t made any official announcement about the potential layoffs.
- Instead, all we have to run on are reports coming out of China about the job cuts.
- According to these, the Chinese video streaming company has cut between 20% and 40% of its entire workforce.
- Some of the reports state that some departments have laid off all of their employees.
- It’s still unclear exactly why iQIYI would be holding such massive layoffs.
- However, we should note that it released earnings for Q3 last month.
- That saw shares of IQ stock take a beating after advertising revenue decreased.
- Today’s layoffs news is all resulting in heavy trading of iQIYI’s stock.
- As of this writing, roughly 7.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of about 7.9 million shares.
IQ stock is down 5.1% as of Wednesday afternoon and is down 67.1% since the start of the year.
