Penny Stocks to Watch: What’s Going on With ZOM, DARE, PSFE, EFOI and AUUD Today?

Penny stocks are still a hot topic among retail traders and we’re covering some of the top ones to watch Wednesday that are on the move.
But before that, I do have to warn you about the dangers that come with investing in penny stocks. While they oftentimes see major movement thanks to hype on social media, they also typically take major falls afterward. Keep that in mind so you don’t end up a bagholder.
With that out of the way, let’s tackle the penny stocks to watch today below!
Penny Stocks to Watch on Wednesday
- Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) stock started the day off strong and is still up 2.3% as of this writing. There’s no specific news about ZOM stock today, so we’re likely seeing it rise on retail trader hype.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares are up next with the stock climbing 8.9% higher as of Wednesday morning. This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved XACIATO for the treatment of “bacterial vaginosis in females 12 years of age and older.”
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) joins the penny stocks to watch today with shares sitting 16.1% higher. That’s thanks to news of the company’s leaders buying $2.8 million worth of shares.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is up next with shares rocketing 90.3% as of this morning. This is the result of the company launching new products to battle Covid-19 and other airborne pathogens.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares close out our list today with the stock getting a 4.7% boost as of this writing. The news behind this rise is a new partnership between the company and Bleav Podcast Networks.
