Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! We’re starting off the week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
News moving stocks this morning include falling crypto prices, SPAC talk, retail traders, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- CF Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFVI) stock is surging more than 20% following an interview covering details of its upcoming SPAC merger with Rumble.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares are climbing over 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock is soaring more than 14% on what appears to be a short squeeze of the shares.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares are sitting over 14% higher after announcing positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock is rising more than 13% on no clear news this morning.
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) shares are increasing over 13% following news of a massive buyout deal.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is gaining nearly 12% as retail traders take interest in the shares.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock is getting a more than 10% boost in pre-market trading today.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares are jumping over 8% on no clear news this morning.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock is up more than 8% after announcing the release of a series of novel inhibitors for Covid-19.
10 Top Losers
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are plummeting close to 38% after revealing the pricing for a $30 million stock offering.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock is diving over 16% after a rally on Friday.
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are dropping nearly 16% after receiving a subpoena from the SEC.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) stock is taking a more than 15% beating as the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has been trending lower over the last week.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) shares are falling over 13% also likely on the BTC drop news.
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock is decreasing more than 13% despite chatter on social media.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares are slipping almost 12% in pre-market trading today.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is losing over 11% of its value alongside other crypt-connected stocks.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are dipping more than 11% after delaying its launch plans with Blue Walker 3.
- HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% with falling crypto prices.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.