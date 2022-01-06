Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot BABYDOGE Crypto Go Next?

The pupcoin frenzy isn’t generating the type of coverage that it was in the fall. As a new year takes off, there’s plenty of room for speculation as to what 2022 will mean for cryptos. That’s particularly true for the less popular altcoins that are hoping to gain traction. While this week has seen more popular meme coins such as Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) and Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) continue to slip, Baby Doge Coin (CCC:BABYDOGE-USD) has been rising steadily, demonstrating what looks like a promising start to 2022 for the crypto created as an offshoot of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). However, as we watch this trend develop, we should also consider the Baby Doge Coin price predictions from experts in the field.
A few months ago, expert predictions for Baby Doge Coin were quite bullish, as the token was able to ride the wave generated by its larger pupcoin peers. Within a few months, however, the hype had died down. Late in 2021, InvestorPlace analyst Thomas Yeung characterized it as a “cheap knockoff” with a collective value that would shrink within the coming year.
What are other industry experts forecasting for the future of this once-popular pupcoin? Let’s take a look at what some other platforms are forecasting regarding Baby Doge Coin price predictions for 2022 and beyond.
Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions: What’s Next for BABYDOGE?
- Crypto Academy foresees a promising future for Baby Doge Coin, touting the token’s range of projects and “strong community backing.” It predicts that the price will reach $0.00000006 by the end of 2022. However, it is skeptical it will exceed that due to the token’s limited supply. The platform has a more bullish take on the token throughout the coming years. Indeed, it predicts that it will hit $0.00000012 by 2024 and could rise to as much as $$0.00000015 by the year’s end.
- DigitalCoinPrice predicts that Baby Doge could rise to $0.00000000562 in 2022 and $0.00000000636 in the following year. Its model predicts steady growth through 2029, in which it foresees prices hitting $0.00000001691. A significant majority of the platform’s indicators rate Baby Doge as a strong buy.
- Wallet Investor classifies Baby Doge as a “not so good long term (1 year) investment” but still sees growth ahead. According to its model, investing $100 in Baby Doge Coin today would net a total of 25,171,924,243 BABYDOGE. The platform expects the revenue for a five-year investment to be roughly 150%. That would result in a $100 dollar investment being worth $250 by 2027.
- Telegaon also maintains a bullish outlook on Baby Doge, noting that while the token does appear volatile, this trend is not expected to continue. It predicts that its prices could rise to as much as $0.000000012 in 2022. Furthermore, it sees bullish momentum continuing into 2025, during which it sees a new high of $0.0000005.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.