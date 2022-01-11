NFT Stocks List 2022: 10 Names to Know to Play the Non-Fungible Tokens Boom

NFT stocks continue to be a hot topic among investors looking to jump into the non-fungible token trend and we’re helping with a list for 2022!
There are various companies with their fingers in the NFT space for traders to invest in. That includes those that operate marketplaces, sell NFT collections, and more.
Let’s take a look at 10 of the top players in the NFT market for investors to keep an eye on.
NFT Stocks List 2022
- Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) offers a collection of artwork for investors to buy and is getting into NFTs. It didn’t start out with NFTs as its creation goes back to 2009. Shares of TKAT stock are up 4.8% as of Tuesday afternoon.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) is up next with its online platform that lets customers to buy, sell, and trade collectibles. The company was founded in 2018. Shares of OCG stock are up 5.7%.
- ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is another Chinese company with this one focusing on engineering but expanding to modern tech. It was founded in 2015. ZKIN stock is up 4.5% as of this writing.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) joins the NFT stocks list for 2022 with recent expansion into the market. The PR company was founded all the way back in 1995. Shares of DLPN stock are up 2.4% as of Tuesday afternoon.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) may be mainly known for its collectible figures but it also has ties to NFTs. The company’s been around longer than many realize with its founding taking place in 1998. Shares of FNKO stock are down slightly today.
- Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) is another company that didn’t start with NFTs and instead focuses on intellectual properties. It was founded in 1986. Shares of YVR stock are up 2.9% this afternoon.
- CurrencyWorks (OTCMKTS:CWRK) is a company dedicated to developing and launching branded corporate digital currencies. It’s been around since 2010. Shares of SWRK stock are down 7.5% as of this writing.
- Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN) is an operator of an online financial marketplace. The company was founded in 2011 and operates out of China. Shares of JFIN stock are up 2.7% as of this writing.
- Plby Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is selling NFTs from its famous photoshoots that traders can collect. That’s a major shift from its founding as a lewd magazine in 1953. Shares of PLBY stock are up 2.4% this afternoon.
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) also got in on the NFT game recently by allowing the buying and selling of the tokens on its platform. The company has been around since the dawn of the internet with its founding in 1995. Shares of EBAY stock are up 2.6% as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.