OGEN Stock Alert: The Insider Buying Giving Oragenics Shares Some Oomph Today

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) stock is rising higher on Tuesday following news of insider buying at the development-stage company.
The insider buying up shares of OGEN stock is Robert Koski. He serves as a director on the company’s Board. Koski made a couple of large purchases of Oragenics shares at the end of the prior year.
The first purchase saw him acquire 200,900 shares of OGEN stock on Dec. 30. He paid an average of $0.4498 for those shares. The next purchase was the following day. This had him acquiring 799,100 shares of the stock for an average of $0.474 per share.
In total, the Oragenics director picked up 1 million shares of OGEN stock. Following that buying spree, Koski now indirectly holds 1,776,483 shares of the company’s stock through the Koski Family Limited Partnership.
Those aren’t the only shares of OGEN stock that the board member holds. He also has 53,086 shares held by trusts of which he is the sole trustee, as well as 212,839 shares that he holds directly.
News of the director buying up shares of OGEn stock has it seeing heavy trading today. As a result, some 10 million shares of the stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.2 million shares.
OGEN stock is up 19.2% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed