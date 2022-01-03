Short Squeeze Stocks: ISIG, AVCT and 5 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

As the new year kicks off, investors are looking forward to another positive year in the markets. And interest in short squeeze stocks has not waned. Popular investment communities on Reddit and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) continue to hunt for the next opportunity.
After a volatile 2021 full of short squeezes that saw the likes of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) squeeze higher, investors are focused on the next big opportunity.
Fintel is a great website to track stocks with high short interest, as they publish a list of stocks with high short squeeze potential. The list is based on Fintel’s proprietary ranking system, which factors in metrics like short interest as a percentage of float, borrow fee rates and volume. The financial website ranks stocks on a scale from 0-100. A ranking of 100 signifies a high probability of a short squeeze, while a ranking of 0 implies a low probability of a short squeeze.
Without further ado, let’s jump into Fintel’s top seven short squeeze candidates for this week.
7 Top Short Squeeze Stocks
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) leads Fintel’s list of short squeeze candidates with a score of 99.44. Raw short interest as of Dec. 27 is 565,000 shares, up over 2,500% from the prior month. This makes short interest as a percentage of public float a staggering 61%. Additionally, the company carries a market capitalization of $35 million, which has increased by over 130% the past six months. Finally, the cost to borrow shares short is a sky-high 556.19%.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) falls in second with a score of 98.75. Furthermore, short interest as a percentage of float currently falls at 19.92%. The company has a tiny market cap of $22 million and focuses on the design and development of energy-efficient lighting systems. Energy Focus has had a disappointing past year, returning only 7% compared to the S&P 500’s 28% return. Investors may be anticipating a better 2022 and a possible short squeeze in EFOI stock.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has a short squeeze score of 97.12. The company operates as a cellular communication systems provider for business customers. Siyata Mobile’s short interest in December increased by over 650% and now represents 12.61% of the public float. On the other hand, SYTA stock had a lackluster 2021, losing 67% of its value.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) carries a score of 97.01. Like SYTA stock, AVCT stock had a rough 2021, with shares declining by over 65%. However, this price decline may factor into the recipe for a short squeeze. Total short interest is 4.7 million, which represents a major 3,408% uptick from November’s numbers. In response, the cost to borrow shares of AVCT stock has risen to 191.66%.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASAQ:PTPI) lands in fifth place, with a score of 96.62. The men’s health company saw its short interest rise to 3 million during December, up 690% from the prior month. This short interest figure represents 24.38% of the total public float. In addition, the cost to borrow shares short of PTPI stock is elevated and falls at 176.4%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been in the spotlight recently with a score of 96.29. The company announced that it would be entering into a reverse merger with social media site Triller. Additionally, the boards of both companies have approved the merger, so it is now up to shareholders of SEAC stock to approve the transaction. Furthermore, raw short interest during December was a whopping 3.9 million shares, up 751% from the last report. The raw short interest figure represents 13.13% of the public float.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) concludes the list with a short squeeze score of 96.29. The biopharmaceutical company carries short interest of 868,000 shares, which represents 10.85% of the public float. ENSC stock possesses the second-highest borrow fee rate on the list, which falls at 211.8%. Finally, shares of ENSC stock have lost over 65% of their value in the past year.
