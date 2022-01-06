Tech Selloff: Analyst Names 4 Stocks to Buy on Any Dips (MSFT, PANW, ZS, TENB)

Tech stocks suffered a selloff yesterday that dropped prices but one analyst believes it’s the perfect time to take a position in them.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is behind this news. He spoke on the matter today, saying that “stocks from here are up 20% plus.” He points to cybersecurity and digital transformation as two areas that will see high spending in the future.
Let’s dive into the tech stocks that Ives recommends following yesterday’s selloff.
Tech Selloff Stock to Buy
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock starts us off with shares slightly recovering from yesterday’s dip as of this writing. The stock’s previous closing price is and the average price prediction has it increasing 17.4% to $371.29 per share.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares are climbing 4.7% higher after the tech selloff on Wednesday. The stock’s prior closing price is $504.86 and the average price prediction represents an increase of 21.6% to $614.03 per share.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock is up next with shares slipping slightly as of this writing. The stock’s closing price for Wednesday is $262.33 and analysts’ price targets predict an increase of 46.6% to $384.52 per share.
- Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) shares close out our tech selloff stocks to buy on a dip list with the stock up 2.1% as of Thursday morning. The stock’s last closing price was $47.83 and the average price target for it represents a potential 39.7% increase to $66.80 per share.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.