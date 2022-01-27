Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stock this morning are earnings reports, public stock offerings, acquisition news, and more.
Let’s take a look at all that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock is rocketing more than 63% on news of VR Holdings acquiring the company.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares are rising over 23% after getting funding to pursue Covid-19 research.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock is soaring more than 21% with the release of its fiscal 2021 earnings report.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares are gaining over 19% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock is surging more than 14% on no clear news this morning.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares are increasing over 14% after dipping yesterday following a business update.
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) stock is climbing roughly 13% after revealing plans to acquire a majority stake in AMTD Digital.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares are getting a more than 12% boost after creating a new subscription rights plan and getting a new CEO.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock is jumping over 11% after publishing data from a clinical trial in a peer-reviewed journal.
- OLB (NASDAQ:OLB) shares are up more than 11% on no apparent news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock is divining nearly 27% after announcing a public offering of its stock.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares are taking an over 16% beating with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock is falling more than 15% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares are dropping over 14% following its reverse stock split yesterday.
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) stock is decreasing more than 13% after pricing its $100 million public offering.
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) shares are declinging 11% as they continue negative movement from the start of the week.
- Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) stock is retreating over 8% lower following a rally on Wednesday.
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) shares are slipping about 7% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is dipping more than 6% as shares continue to slide lower after a quick rally last week.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% after rallying on clinical trial results yesterday.
