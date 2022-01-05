Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! It’s time for another busy day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’re seeing quite a bit of movement from biomed and pharmaceutical stocks, with others rising on CES news, and more.
Let’s get right into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock is surging more than 36% after acquiring exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
- Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares are flying nearly 31% higher after announcing its Neural Edge processing platform for car data.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock is soaring over 20% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares are gaining more than 15% after saying it expects an answer from the FDA concerning its Covid-19 treatment in the coming weeks.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock is increasing over 11% on no apparent news this morning.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares are rising more than 9% as it prepares to show off over-the-air charging tech at CES 2022 today.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock is getting an over 9% boost on news of Beyond Fried Chicken coming to KFC.
- LoanDepot (NYSE:LDI) shares are jumping more than 8% higher after revealing it’s bringing Ginnie Mae loans in-house.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock is climbing over 8% on no clear news this morning.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares are up more than 6% on positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
10 Top Losers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock is plummeting over 26% following a sharp increase late into trading hours on Tuesday.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares are diving more than 17% after shares surged higher yesterday.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock is taking an over 12% beating after rallying yesterday on positive news for its lead candidate.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares are falling nearly 8% following a small rally on Tuesday.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock is dropping more than 7% after getting hit with a double downgrade from Bank of America.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares are slipping over 7% after yesterday’s short squeeze.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is dipping more than 6% following a rise yesterday on patent news.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares are heading over 5% lower in pre-market trading.
- MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock is decreasing more than 5% in early morning trading.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 5% after announcing pricing for an upsized public offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.