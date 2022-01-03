TSM Stock: What Investors Are Saying About the Taiwan Semiconductor Breakout Today

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock is getting a nice boost today alongside heavy trading even without any news surrounding the company today.
The heavy trading affecting TSM stock today has some 11 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s not a bad increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 7.8 million shares.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at what investors have to say about TSM stock on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today.
TSM Stock Twitter Tweets
$TSM breaking out, needs to crack that 130.30 area for Marz mission 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NWY7JRAZMh
— dark magician (@daarkmaagician) January 3, 2022
Hope everyone has a great day everytime I think I have enough shares of $tsm I realize that no, no you can ever have enough lol 😂🤣
— do it for good or dont do it (@alwalker222) January 3, 2022
$TSM here we go…. pic.twitter.com/CjifjwC7kt
— Don & Tom (@AlphaAcquirers) January 3, 2022
$TSM large call flow coming in today. Definitely something to keep an eye on over the course of the next month or two pic.twitter.com/t57N2uuAio
— David Yocum (@YocumsOptions) January 3, 2022
$TSM off to a bang in 2022, a weekly close above 125.00 will trigger this bullish swing pattern towards 143.00 accumulation potential!
pmd@tradingview @PikesPeakTrades @ChartingOptions pic.twitter.com/BrYJ6k4mzC
— Market Participants Mario Yorio & Phil Denolf (@mktparticipants) January 3, 2022
It’s not just Twitter traders that have noticed TSM stock today. Investors over on Reddit are also discussing today’s rise.
TSM Stock Reddit Talk
“TSM having a lower market cap than NVDA is lunacy. I’m glad the market is realizing and beginning to correct.” — GustavGuiermo
“TSM has been due for a breakout. Consolidating for almost a year now. They should be worth more than NVDA.” — ieatporkrindshehe
“last week I sold my TSM calls for a loss and bought EXPE puts. Not great way to start the new year.” — El-cid-98
“TSM said it finally wanted to give me another chance to get out even after a year. And you know what. This time I did.” — Jondooit84
“TSM breakout… obviously. 3x production in next 1.5 years, US, Europe, Japan.” — paranoidpirateclown
TSM stock is up 6.8% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.