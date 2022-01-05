Will Airbnb Start Accepting Bitcoin for Payments? 6 Things to Know.

The cryptocurrency takeover continues today as yet another company eyes digital assets as payment options. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Chief Executive Brian Chesky tweeted a poll Monday asking what users most wanted from the company in 2022. The results were telling, but left many asking the question: Will Airbnb accept Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD)?
Among the results, which included clear pricing displays and a guest loyalty program, cryptocurrency payments topped the list. Airbnb is looking to be the latest to accept the decentralized payment option that has already captured so many. Just last month Elon Musk was tossing around the idea of letting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) accept meme-coin darling Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD).
Currently, the company accepts a standard array of payment options. But will Airbnb accept Bitcoin in the near future? Let’s take a look.
Will Airbnb Accept Bitcoin? What to Know.
- This isn’t the first time Chesky has been asked about accepting crypto. Last November he expressed interest in digital assets. “We are definitely looking into it. Absolutely. Like the revolution in travel, there is clearly a revolution happening in crypto,” he said.
- Interestingly, the founder of crypto exchange platform Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Brian Armstrong, was an early employee of Airbnb, according to Chesky.
- In his Tweet laying out the top suggestions, he hints at plans in motion. “Already working on most, will look into others now,” he said.
- Despite reductions in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Airbnb has performed quite well. This past November, the company reported a 280% surge in third-quarter profits.
- Not everyone feels as strongly about crypto adoption, especially for vacation rentals. One fear is the possibility of a cyberattack that compromises virtual payment.
- Airbnb wouldn’t be the first rental site harnessing the power of blockchain. Sites like EzyStayz and Trips Community have already begun accepting various digital assets.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.