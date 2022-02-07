Crypto News: Why Are SHIB, BTC, XRP, DOGE and ADA Heading Higher Today?

We’re diving into the latest crypto news for Monday as several major players in the space see their value rise this morning!
The crypto market went through a rough patch earlier this year that saw even the biggest among them take a beating. While that lasted for weeks, it’s starting to look like a turnaround is in order as several cryptos are gaining of late.
Let’s dive into the latest crypto news below to see what’s behind today’s movement.
Crypto News: Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Rising
Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) suffered losses similar to other cryptos but has weathered the storm well. Lately, it’s been rising higher with recent price predictions suggesting a green streak could be on the way. SHIB is up 46.1% over a 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
Crypto News: Why Bitcoin (BTC) is Rising
Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) tokens are getting a 5.3% boost this morning alongside other crypto growths. The largest cryptocurrency’s rise is likely helping pull other cryptos higher today.
Crypto News: Why XRP (XRP) is Rising
XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) is getting a 17.7% boost on Monday after Ripple, the company behind the crypto, provided an update to investors. That includes new evidence in its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can learn more about that here.
Crypto News: Why Cardano (ADA) is Rising
Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is rising 6.4% over the last 24 hours as it too sees a rebound from the crypto crash earlier this year. There’s a strong case for the crypto to continue gains with its proof-of-stake model.
We’ve got all the crypto coverage traders need to know about for Monday. Among that is what’s happening with Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and Baby Doge Coin (CCC:BABYDOGE-USD) recently. You can find all of that news by checking out the links below!
