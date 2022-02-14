Floki Inu Price Predictions Pop as eToro Super Bowl Commercial Ignites FLOKI Fans

If this year’s Super Bowl should be remembered for anything, it should be the crypto commercials. As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Shrey Dua predicted, crypto Super Bowl ads indeed reined supreme.
One ad that really has investors buzzing is the work of eToro’s advertising team. The trading platform only needed 30 seconds to highlight the importance of community, something crypto investors know a lot about. In the commercial, a man is shown the power of community when he asks where and how to start investing.
Shortly thereafter, though, the commercial features a Shiba Inu dog. Benzinga entered the conversation, apparently asking if the commercial counted as a mention of Dogecoin (DOGE-USD).
But other pupcoins want to claim ownership. This cameo was enough to spark a lively debate between the digital armies of Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) and Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD). eToro hasn’t weighed in so far, but FLOKI fans are fired up.
Floki Inu price predictions remain positive as buzz from the Super Bowl commercial helps push the token further. Here’s what some experts have been saying.
Floki Inu Price Predictions.
- WalletInvestor is maintaining its bullish stance on Floki Inu. The platform still regards the token as a profitable one-year investment. Its current model predicts that FLOKI crypto prices could rise by as much as 1,435.62% within the next five years. If that holds true, a $100 investment in FLOKI today will be worth up to $1,535.62 by February 2027.
- Gov Capital is similarly bullish on FLOKI. It predicts a price increase of 713% within the coming year. This would lead Floki’s price to $0.0003334.
- DigitalCoinPrice also sees a profitable year ahead. In its bullish price predictions, it predicts that FLOKI will reach $0.0000513 by the end of 2022. It predicts that from there, the token will continue to rise, hitting $0.0000650 by the end of 2023. The platform predicts that FLOKI will finish 2024 at $0.0000676.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.