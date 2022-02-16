Google Privacy Changes 2022: 14 Things We Know

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) Google has announced 2022 privacy changes for Android that will give users more control.
Let’s dive into everything we know about those plans below!
- Google is introducing Privacy Sandbox to Android.
- The goal here is to give users more options for how their data is used by apps.
- This could limit some apps from collecting as much personal data for advertisers.
- That includes an option called Fledge.
- It allows for customized ads for users based on previous app engagement.
- However, it wouldn’t require third-party data sharing.
- There’s also an SDK Runtime proposal that would let apps integrate with third-party advertising SDKs.
- Another proposal is in the introduction of Topics.
- These would allow for interest-based ad personalization without depending on user-level identifiers.
- Google’s roadmap for privacy changes starts in 2022.
- The first move is sharing design proposals publicly for feedback.
- Then it intends to update the proposal and introduce early testing through developer previews.
- Finally, Google intends to launch a beta of the SDK Runtime and privacy-preserving APIs at the end of the year.
- This means that while the Google privacy changes start in 2022, it’ll like be a couple of years before they roll out to normal users.
While Google’s plans for more privacy control will likely be welcomed by users, it’s not pleasing everyone today. Concerns about the changes have shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock taking a beating today. You can learn all about that at this link.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.